Crime Stoppers tip led police to accused Decatur ax murderer, court hears

DECATUR — Police revealed at a Decatur court hearing that it was a Crime Stoppers tip that put them on the trail of accused killer Daniel S. Boehme Sr., who denies bludgeoning his girlfriend to death with an ax.

Boehme, 63, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday and Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try him. The defendant pleaded not guilty to three alternate counts of murder in the death of his 35-year-old live-in girlfriend, Helena “Sunny” Beams.

Giving evidence earlier, Decatur Police Detective James Weddle said the tip had been received Jan. 27. A sworn affidavit signed by Weddle described the tip as saying “Boehme had “chopped her up in little pieces and placed her in a hole.”

Weddle testified Wednesday that he had obtained a search warrant for Boehme’s home in the 600 block of South Haworth Avenue after finding a blood-spattered woman’s shoe in an open garbage can outside. Later on Jan. 27 police had discovered the bloody, but intact, body of Beams wrapped in a blanket in a bedroom; an ax, the apparent murder weapon, lay next to her.

Questioned by Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Weddle said the Crime Stoppers tip had led them to several people with information about the circumstances surrounding the murder of Beams.

“And were officers in contact with the individual that the Crime Stoppers tip actually indicated was the person who was asked for help in disposing of the body by Mr. Boehme?” asked Rueter.

Weddle said that was correct. And his sworn affidavit went further, listing witnesses who said Boehme had made statements saying “I finally killed her” and had also asked a friend of his to “dig a hole for him because he thought he had done something to Helena.”

Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, cross-examining Weddle in court, asked if there were any surveillance recordings that captured what happened to Beams, and the detective said there were not.

“Has forensic testing been done on the ax or any other evidence recovered from the scene?” Sanders asked.

“It’s at the (State Police) Crime Lab now,” the detective replied.

Sanders asked him if Boehme had been questioned about the case and Weddle said police had “attempted to interview him, yes.”

“But he has never made any statements with respect to the case?” asked Sanders.

“No,” replied the detective.

Boehme is being held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million, requiring him to post a bond of $200,000. He is due back in court for a pretrial hearing April 14.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

