Criticism of Decatur father prompts him to attack woman and her car, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur father, angered at a woman’s criticism of him for neglecting his “fatherly duties,” retaliated by hitting her car with a piece of wooden table before smashing a glass storm window over the woman, police said.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the 23-year-old victim suffered cuts to her face, head and arms.

“I observed (her) to be bandaged by Decatur Fire Department firefighters who told her to seek medical attention for her injuries due to her needing stitches for the wounds…” said Officer Malcolm Livingston, who signed the affidavit.

The defendant, Kristopher L. Leggions-Lovelace, 23, was arraigned Thursday in Macon County Circuit Court on charges of aggravated battery causing great bodily harm and criminal damage. He has yet to enter a plea.

Livingston said the violence happened on the afternoon of July 1 in the 1200 block of West Green Street. Leggions-Lovelace had arrived to pick up his children and the victim, a friend of the children’s mother, got into a heated dispute with him.

“...She was arguing with him about not living up to his fatherly duties,” Livingston added. “She stated Leggions-Lovelace left out of the residence and took a piece of a wooden table which was by the curb and struck her Dodge Dart, causing a dent and a scratch to the rear door of the vehicle.”

The victim estimated the damage to her car would cost more than $800 to repair and she told police she had rushed up to Leggions-Lovelace to confront him after he struck her vehicle.

“...Leggions-Lovelace picked up a glass storm window and hit her with it,” said Livingston. “The glass storm window broke on her, causing several cuts and lacerations…”

Police said they found and arrested the defendant within an hour of the incident. He is due back in court for a preliminary hearing July 20 and remained in the Macon County Jail Thursday. His bail is set at $10,000, requiring him to post a bond of $1,000 to be released.