Crossing Healthcare offering saliva COVID-19 testing

Scientists are working to determine the effectiveness of a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine against the new virus variants, using data from Israel.
DECATUR –
Crossing Healthcare is now offering free SHIELD Illinois for COVID-19.
“As our community’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise, and students return to the classroom, we feel it is important to ensure that there are sufficient testing resources available,” said Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks. “Crossing Healthcare’s mission is to provide care that meets our community’s needs. During this pandemic, having access to quality reliable testing, is key.”
Instead of a nasal swab, the
covidSHIELD test uses saliva and only takes a few minutes to collect a sample. The results are known within 24 hours and are kept confidential.
The saliva-based test also detects three genes of the novel coronavirus allowing it to quickly detect the virus and it variants. This includes people who do not have any sign or symptoms.
Crossing Healthcare’s COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic, 990 N. Water St., is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Testing will be available to anyone – whether they are showing symptoms or not – and walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.
Patients can register by visiting
portal.shieldillinois.com and make an appointment using agency code: YWR7YBF1.
This effort is part of an agreement between the University of Illinois System and the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to offer rapid and free testing to communities.
