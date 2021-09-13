 Skip to main content
Crossing Healthcare offering saliva COVID-19 testing

DECATUR – Crossing Healthcare is now offering free SHIELD Illinois for COVID-19.

“As our community’s positivity rate for COVID-19 continues to rise, and students return to the classroom, we feel it is important to ensure that there are sufficient testing resources available,” said Crossing Healthcare CEO Tanya Andricks. “Crossing Healthcare’s mission is to provide care that meets our community’s needs. During this pandemic, having access to quality reliable testing, is key.”

Instead of a nasal swab, the covidSHIELD test uses saliva and only takes a few minutes to collect a sample. The results are known within 24 hours and are kept confidential.

The saliva-based test also detects three genes of the novel coronavirus allowing it to quickly detect the virus and it variants. This includes people who do not have any sign or symptoms.

Crossing Healthcare’s COVID-19 Testing and Vaccination Clinic, 990 N. Water St., is open to the public from 8:30 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Dining for a cause: United Way hosting Dine United fall fundraiser

Testing will be available to anyone – whether they are showing symptoms or not ­– and walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged.

Patients can register by visiting portal.shieldillinois.com and make an appointment using agency code: YWR7YBF1.

This effort is part of an agreement between the University of Illinois System and the state to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to offer rapid and free testing to communities.

