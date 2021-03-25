Crossing Healthcare to host vaccination clinics starting Monday

DECATUR— Crossing Healthcare is holding Moderna vaccine clinics Monday, March 29, through Wednesday, March 31.
Qualifying Macon County residents in groups 1A, 1B, 1B+, along with higher education staff, government workers and members of the media, can schedule an appointment at www.crossinghealthcare.org/covid19.
Crossing is at 990 N. Water St. Call (217) 877-9117 for more information.
Photos: Living through the COVID-19 quarantine with friends on the circle
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten