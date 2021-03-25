 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Crossing Healthcare to host vaccination clinics starting Monday
0 comments
alert top story

Crossing Healthcare to host vaccination clinics starting Monday

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR— Crossing Healthcare is holding Moderna vaccine clinics Monday, March 29, through Wednesday, March 31.

Strong winds, showers forecast for Thursday in Central Illinois, weather service says

Qualifying Macon County residents in groups 1A, 1B, 1B+, along with higher education staff, government workers and members of the media, can schedule an appointment at www.crossinghealthcare.org/covid19.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Crossing is at 990 N. Water St. Call (217) 877-9117 for more information.

Photos: Living through the COVID-19 quarantine with friends on the circle

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

US cyber experts worked to safeguard election

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News