Crossing Healthcare to offer drive-thru COVD vaccines once available

DECATUR — A new drive thru clinic at Crossing Healthcare will be used to administer COVID-19 vaccinations once they're readily available.

Crossing Healthcare officials say the new clinic, on the northwest end of the 990 N. Water St. campus, will begin offering COVID-19 testing on Tuesday. Testing will be available 8 a.m. to noon Monday to Friday, but hours of operations may be subject to change and will be communicated through Crossing's Facebook page.

COVID testing is free. Patients are asked to provide health insurance information. The clinic will then be used to administer coronavirus vaccinations once they're made available to the the public.

Patients can register online to make an appointment for shorter wait times at crossinghealthcare.org/covid19.

