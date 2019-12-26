CULLOM — A state prison employee accused of three Christmas Day murders in Cullom is expected to appear in court Friday as the small town reels from what authorities called an "isolated incident."

Clifford W. Brewer, 53, of Cullom is jailed in Pontiac on preliminary charges, Illinois State Police said. He has worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections since April 2001, IDOC spokeswoman Lindsey Hess confirmed, adding the agency could not provide further details on personnel matters.

Livington County Coroner Danny Watson on Thursday night identified the victims as Norman T. Walker, 51, Shirley A. Brewer, 48, and Christian A. Brewer, 27.

Shirley Brewer was Clifford Brewer's wife, and Christian Brewer was his adult son, Watson told The Peoria Journal-Star.

Funeral home death notices said the Shirley and Christian Brewer were pronounced dead at 5:20 a.m. Wednesday at their home in Cullom. Additional information on Walker was not released.

Authorities have not disclosed a motive. Livingston County State's Attorney Randy Yedinak said he likely would have a statement following Friday's hearing.

The Livingston County Sheriff's Office was notified about 2:09 a.m. Christmas Day of a death investigation crime scene at 416 E. Jackson St. "Upon deputies' arrival, it was observed that there were three deceased victims at this location ...," according to a statement issued Wednesday by the department.

Zachary Inman became friends with Christian Brewer after Inman moved to Cullom about six months ago. He said Christian Brewer was a roofer and landscaper who lived with his parents in Cullom after he moved back from Seattle, Wash.

"He was pretty calm and collected ... and stayed to himself," said Inman, who helped Christian Brewer landscape a backyard. "I talked to his father maybe a handful of times ... It's kind of a shock to me because he just seemed like a pretty nice guy.

"Everybody is shaken up about it because it's just such a small town for such a big thing to happen," added Inman.

Cullom, midway between Interstates 55 and 57 in Livingston County, has had a steady population in the mid-500s for years.

The small town's main street has a bar, real estate and doctor’s offices, post office, and village history museum. There’s a Casey’s General Store and a community market staffed by volunteers; a high school, a village hall, water and fire departments, but no police.

The Lutheran church has regular weekly services; Methodists have services just once a month because they share a pastor with another church. The Catholic Church closed last year.

'The tragedy of it'

No matter who you talk to, people describe Cullom as “quiet.”

On Thursday, Kim Clark of Chatsworth stopped at the doctor’s office, where she used to work, and “thought that was crazy” when she learned about the murders. "It's shocking, and very sad to have happened on Christmas Day."

Barbara Hahn grew up in Cullom and moved back 20 years ago; she's been mayor for six years and operates Hahn Industries, “the finest ornamental concrete in Central Illinois,” founded by her parents in 1959.

“We’re a small community, we’re a quiet community, we don’t have things like this happen,” Hahn said. “That’s the tragedy of it. We all know each other.”

She’d tweeted Christmas Day about the deaths, but clarified Thursday the incident did not involve suicide.

Joy Harms, who has lived in Cullom on and off for 40 years, was on her way to a Christmas celebration about 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on the east side of the village when she came upon emergency lights and responders in the 400 block of East Jackson Street.

“And that’s when Facebook blew up,” she said. “On the west end (of town), we didn’t know anything was going on. It was a surprise and a shock.”

'I don't even know for sure how to process it yet," said Hahn. "My phone was busy. I think everybody was kind of in the same boat. We have to wait and see what's going on."

Hahn said she fears the murders will overshadow "the good community" that Cullom is.

"We just had Christmas on Main Street on (Dec.) 14th. It's a beautiful thing when you get people to come out in the dead of winter and businesses open their doors," said Hahn. "When we didn't have a grocery store, everybody came together and invested in the Cullom Community Market. It just celebrated 10 years.

"So we all work together and it's sad that isn't what Collum is going to be thought of."

Vermilion Valley E-911 Dispatch received a call about 2:05 a.m. Wednesday about a triple homicide at a home in Cullom, Watson said.

Four minutes later, the Livingston County Sheriff's Office was notified of a death investigation crime scene at 416 E. Jackson St. Watson pronounced all three victims dead at the scene and ordered autopsies.

"The pending investigation appears that this is an isolated incident and it is believed that there is no immediate threat or danger to the safety of the community," the sheriff's office in a statement issued Wednesday.

Agencies involved in the active investigation include the Livingston County sheriff's, coroner's and state's attorney's office and Illinois State Police.

Hahn, in her tweet Wednesday, said the case calls for prayers.

"I generally don't do this, however, a terrible (incident) took place in our little town on this Christmas ... our first responders and families involved sure could use some prayers of comfort," she wrote. "God knows who needs the help. It can happen anywhere."

It was the first homicide investigation in Cullom since the 2015 death of 4-year-old Kianna Rudesill. Her foster mother, Heather Lamie, was convicted of beating the child, causing her death. Lamie is serving a 38-year sentence for murder.

Contact Maria Nagle at (309) 820-3244. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Nagle

