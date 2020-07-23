Cumberland County judge tests positive for COVID-19, state's positivity rate on the rise

TOLEDO — Cumberland County Presiding Judge Jonathan Braden and at least one other court employee have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the courthouse to be closed until Aug. 3.
Fifth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Mitchell Shick reported in a news release that Braden is at home and is asymptomatic at this time.
According to the news release, courthouse employees who have had contact with those who have tested positive have been notified by the Cumberland County Health Department and are required to seek testing and quarantine for at least 10 days.
The news comes as state officials reported for the fourth straight day, the rolling seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Illinois is on the rise, increasing by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.4 percent Thursday.
The state announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday among 39,706 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.1 percent — the highest one-day total since June 8.
Elsewhere around Central Illinois, Macon County reported 11 new cases, Moultrie County reported four new cases and Shelby County reported two new cases. The state also reported the coronavirus-related death of a Douglas County.
Hospitalization metrics, meanwhile, remained near their pandemic lows. At the end of Wednesday, 1,473 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Of those, 309 were in intensive care unit beds and 135 were on ventilators.
IDPH also reported another 20 COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the total casualties to 7,367 among 166,925 confirmed cases since the pandemic first reached Illinois. More than 2.38 million tests have been completed in the state.
The positivity rate in the Metro East region on the Missouri border was 6.9 percent as of July 20. That was slightly off the high of 7.1 percent, and the decrease meant that the area remained below the 8 percent positivity rate that would have led to state-mandated rollbacks of certain aspects of the economy.
Positivity rates for the other 10 regions ranged from 2.5 percent in the eastern Illinois region to 5.2 percent in Region 7, which includes Kankakee and Will Counties.
Rob Stroud and Jerry Nowicki contributed to this story.
