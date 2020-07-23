Cumberland County judge tests positive for COVID-19, state's positivity rate on the rise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

TOLEDO — Cumberland County Presiding Judge Jonathan Braden and at least one other court employee have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the courthouse to be closed until Aug. 3.

Fifth Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Mitchell Shick reported in a news release that Braden is at home and is asymptomatic at this time.

According to the news release, courthouse employees who have had contact with those who have tested positive have been notified by the Cumberland County Health Department and are required to seek testing and quarantine for at least 10 days.

The news comes as state officials reported for the fourth straight day, the rolling seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate in Illinois is on the rise, increasing by two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.4 percent Thursday.

The state announced 1,624 new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus Thursday among 39,706 tests completed over the previous 24 hours. That made for a one-day positivity rate of 4.1 percent — the highest one-day total since June 8.

Elsewhere around Central Illinois, Macon County reported 11 new cases, Moultrie County reported four new cases and Shelby County reported two new cases. The state also reported the coronavirus-related death of a Douglas County.