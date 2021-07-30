Cyclist hit by vehicle has life-threatening injuries: police

DECATUR — A bicyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday, police said.

The 68-year-old cyclist was eastbound on West Olive Street at 2:30 p.m. when he was struck by 20-year-old motorist going southbound on North Monroe Street, police said.

The driver tried to go around the cyclist, but the "maneuver caused the driver of the passenger car to enter the northbound lanes of Monroe Strett where the passenger car then collided with a pick-up truck," Sgt. Tony Tertocha said in a statement.

Three adults and an infant were in the truck. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

The Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. The streets near the intersection were closed during the investigation.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

