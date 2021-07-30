 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

Cyclist hit by vehicle has life-threatening injuries: police

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — A bicyclist was left with life-threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle Friday, police said. 

The 68-year-old cyclist was eastbound on West Olive Street at 2:30 p.m. when he was struck by 20-year-old motorist going southbound on North Monroe Street, police said.

The driver tried to go around the cyclist, but the "maneuver caused the driver of the passenger car to enter the northbound lanes of Monroe Strett where the passenger car then collided with a pick-up truck," Sgt. Tony Tertocha said in a statement. 

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Three adults and an infant were in the truck. They were taken to a hospital with minor injuries. 

The Fatal Accident Investigation Team is investigating the crash. The streets near the intersection were closed during the investigation.

A sport-utility vehicle became stuck above the North Jasper Street underpass Friday afternoon.

 

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Crews respond to SUV stuck above Decatur underpass

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News