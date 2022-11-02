Cyclist was armed with modified flare gun, Decatur police say

DECATUR — A man Decatur police accused of fleeing from them on a bicycle while armed with a flare gun modified and loaded to fire shotgun shells appeared in court Wednesday denying he was an armed habitual criminal.

Joseph A. Brown, 31, also pleaded not guilty to battering a police officer when he was accused of using his knee to strike a cop after he was chased down.

Macon County Circuit Court Judge Jeffrey Geisler said he found probable cause to try Brown following a preliminary hearing.

In earlier testimony, Officer Nicholas Stankiewicz said police encountered Brown around 1:30 a.m. Oct. 13 while responding to a 911 call from the cashier of Huck’s convenience store at 204 N. 22nd St.

Stankiewicz said the cashier had become concerned after watching Brown cruising around the lot on his bike with a gun in his front right pocket.

The officer said he was still cruising when police arrived but promptly took off after refusing commands to stop. He later abandoned the bike and fled on foot but was chased down and caught in a yard in the 500 block of South 22nd Street where he was accused of striking the officer.

Responding to questions from Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, Stankiewicz said police found the modified flare gun lying on the ground close by the scene of the arrest.

A sworn statement signed by Stankiewicz provided further details: “Inside the barrel of the flare gun was a converted barrel with a live .410 shotgun shell,” the officer said. “Brown also had on his person a brown leather holster that was attached to his belt, and it appeared to fit the gray handgun.”

He quoted Brown as saying he ran from officers because he was on parole and knew he would be in trouble if apprehended with the modified flare gun. A check of court records shows he has multiple convictions for burglary and was sentenced to six years in September of 2020 after pleading guilty to a fourth burglary charge.

On cross examination, defense attorney Michelle Sanders asked if there was video that showed Brown’s pursuit and arrest, and was told there was. Sanders also wanted to know how quickly police arrived after the cashier’s 911 call, and Stankiewicz replied “I would have to say around five minutes, maybe.” The attorney had no further questions.

Brown is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Dec. 2. He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $100,000, requiring him to post a bond of $10,000 to be released.