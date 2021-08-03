Dad tackles daughter's knife-wielding ex, Decatur police say

DECATUR — An ex-boyfriend who tried to follow his former girlfriend into her home while armed with a knife was tackled and stopped by the woman's father, police report.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the old boyfriend had trailed the 38-year-old woman home to the 2700 block of North Monroe Street on July 27. The woman was accompanied by her 4-year-old daughter and her own mother, 52.

“As they walked inside, (he) followed them and was smacking (his ex-girlfriend) in the bottom,” said the affidavit, which stated he also made lude remarks while doing this.

The affidavit then said he raised his fists to “square up” with the woman’s mother and it was at that point her father came out and pushed him away as the women and child tried to get inside their apartment house.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“(The ex-boyfriend) then attempted to get inside following them through the first set of doors, at which time he presented a knife from his waistband,” the affidavit said. It described the women trying to hold the door shut while he swung the knife at them through the partially closed gap.

“He got the door open and (the 58-year-old father) picked up and tackled him into the mulch outside to the left of the south doors,” said the affidavit, signed by Officer Hayden Patterson. “(The father) suffered a slight puncture wound to his left arm and he believed it occurred during this scuffle.”

The former boyfriend then fled and was arrested later that day. He is quoted as admitting smacking the woman on the bottom and trying to pull the apartment door open, but at first denied being armed with a knife. But he then admitted cutting his girlfriend’s purse during the struggle, which Patterson said corroborated the victims’ statements, although no knife was found, police said.

The man was booked on preliminary charges of aggravated assault and domestic battery and was freed from the Macon County Jail after posting a $500 bond on bail of $5,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.