Dalton City man gets 2 ½ year sentence for fleeing Moweaqua police

MOWEAQUA — Kyle D. Mair, who fled from Moweaqua police and is quoted as telling them he would have kept on fleeing but feared causing more damage to his motorcycle, has been sent to prison for 2 ½ years.

Mair, 34, of Dalton City, pleaded guilty to aggravated fleeing and was sentenced Wednesday when he appeared in Shelby County Circuit Court .

A news release from Shelby County State’s Attorney Nichole Kroncke said Mair touched speeds of more than 94 mph on U.S. 51 on Sept. 13 of 2020 after he had turned onto the highway after roaring down Main Street in the village. The pursuit ended when his 2001 Harley-Davidson motorcycle “began expelling large amounts of smoke and fluid,” said Kroncke.

“Mair informed police that he would have continued to flee but was concerned about causing further damage to his motorcycle.”

Mair had run from police after they responded to reports of a loud argument between the defendant and a woman.

Kroncke said Mair has a previous conviction for reckless driving out of Macon County.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

