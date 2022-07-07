Danville man accused of looting Decatur hospital chapel donation box

Appenzeller said police know what happened because the hospital had video surveillance tapes. Reviewing those tapes, the detective said police recognized Minor. And they didn’t have to go too far to find him: a check of records that night showed he had been pulled over and arrested moments after fleeing the hospital campus.
“Decatur police detectives learned that Dustin was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant at approximately 8:40 p.m.,” Appenzeller added.
A check of Macon County Jail records show the other offenses listed against Minor include two counts of criminal contempt and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Appenzeller said the defendant has previous convictions for larceny and burglary.
Minor was being held in custody Thursday with his total bail set at $32,725, meaning he would have to post a bond of $3,475 to be released.
Updated mugshots from the Herald & Review
Joseph A. Williams
William A. Hosea
Randolph Hayes
Byron D. Theus
Jetrevius O. Jarrett
Phillip Gehrken
Emmanuel White
Aaron L. Hand
Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid