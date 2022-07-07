 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Danville man accused of looting Decatur hospital chapel donation box

DECATUR — A Danville man accused of ripping a Decatur hospital chapel donation box off the wall and stealing the cash inside is due to be arraigned in Macon County Circuit Court on Friday.

Dustin J. Minor, 28, is charged with burglarizing a place of worship. He has yet to enter a formal plea.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the chapel of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital was targeted the night of June 30 by Minor and an unidentified female.

“(They) walked directly to the chapel where they pulled the donation box from the wall,” said the affidavit, which was signed by Detective Jeremy Appenzeller.

“(They) gather the U.S. currency from the floor where the box had fallen and then left through the gift shop entrance at approximately 8:13 p.m.”

Appenzeller said police know what happened because the hospital had video surveillance tapes. Reviewing those tapes, the detective said police recognized Minor. And they didn’t have to go too far to find him: a check of records that night showed he had been pulled over and arrested moments after fleeing the hospital campus.

“Decatur police detectives learned that Dustin was arrested for an outstanding arrest warrant at approximately 8:40 p.m.,” Appenzeller added.

A check of Macon County Jail records show the other offenses listed against Minor include two counts of criminal contempt and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Appenzeller said the defendant has previous convictions for larceny and burglary. 

Minor was being held in custody Thursday with his total bail set at $32,725, meaning he would have to post a bond of $3,475 to be released.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

