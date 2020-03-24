Daring Macon County deputy rescues dog with small legs from deep ravine

DECATUR — The long arm of the law wasn’t quite long enough to rescue a wayward pet dog early Tuesday that managed to tumble to the bottom of a steep 50-foot-deep ravine near Lake Decatur.

Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy David Lewallen was also required to utilize some deft law enforcement footwork as well his arms while scrambling down the dank slope to save the stranded pooch named Lacey.

“She’s a short dog with little legs and she didn’t stand a chance of getting back up there on her own,” said Lewallen.

Notwithstanding those indisputable facts of the case, the marooned animal still attempted to resist arrest.

“So I got down there weaving in and out of some trees and around some downed limbs,” said Lewallen, 34, who had responded to a 6:30 a.m. distress call from the female dog’s owner, who couldn't be reached for comment for this story. “And as I went to scoop her up she ran around me and slipped further down the hill to the point where she’s almost all the way down the slope now.”