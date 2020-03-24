Daring Macon County deputy rescues dog with small legs from deep ravine

DECATUR — The long arm of the law wasn’t quite long enough to rescue a wayward pet dog early Tuesday that managed to tumble to the bottom of a steep 50-foot-deep ravine near Lake Decatur.
Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy David Lewallen was also required to utilize some deft law enforcement footwork as well his arms while scrambling down the dank slope to save the stranded pooch named Lacey.
“She’s a short dog with little legs and she didn’t stand a chance of getting back up there on her own,” said Lewallen.
Notwithstanding those indisputable facts of the case, the marooned animal still attempted to resist arrest.
“So I got down there weaving in and out of some trees and around some downed limbs,” said Lewallen, 34, who had responded to a 6:30 a.m. distress call from the female dog’s owner, who couldn't be reached for comment for this story. “And as I went to scoop her up she ran around me and slipped further down the hill to the point where she’s almost all the way down the slope now.”
Dogged in pursuit of his duty to protect and serve, Lewallen plunged down yet further in the South Shores area backyard. But he still approached the canine subject with abundant caution: “It’s funny, people are always scared of big dogs but, well, it’s the little dogs like this one that always want to bite you,” he explained.
Lacey growled a bit but her heart wasn’t in it and, with her anxious owner calling to her from above, the deputy was able to gently apprehend the dog and, cradling it in his arm, managed to climb back up and out.
He said working third shift, when animal control wardens aren’t usually available, means he’s no stranger to close encounters of the animal kind.
“Now I haven’t rescued a whole lot of actual pets before,” added Lewallen. “We are usually just getting wild bats out of houses, stuff like that.”
The deputy had doubts he would be seeing Lacey in any future rescue situations, however. “There was just a little trauma there,” he said of the scared dog. “I doubt she goes back to that place again.”
Macon County Sheriff Tony Brown praised his officer’s actions and said he was proud of all the men and women in his department who routinely go the extra mile to help people out. He said the public tend to have certain views of law enforcement officers, but no real idea what their job might involve in a typical shift.
“You should get in a car with them on patrol and just ride,” he added. “You can’t judge someone until you walk a mile in their shoes and the world looks a whole lot different from inside that squad car.”
