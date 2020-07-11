Database: 146 Decatur companies received COVID aid over $150,000

DECATUR — Federal coronavirus aid will keep employees of the Kid’s Castle Learning Center in Decatur on the payroll.
The daycare is one of 200,000 Illinois companies that received federal dollars through the Paycheck Protection Program, part of the $2.2 trillion virus relief package enacted in March. Congress passed the plan to keep small businesses open and Americans employed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kid’s Castle was awarded a loan ranging from $150,000 to $350,000, according to data released by the government.
“This money means we can pay our 80 employees across our three locations for another three months,” said Sheri Brown, Kid’s Castle owner. “But any additional resources we can get would help us to plan for the future."
PPP, launched April 3, offered loans up to $10 million to help small businesses maintain payroll, hire back employees and cover rent and other overhead as the nation faced mass layoffs and spiking unemployment. The loan will be forgiven if 60% is used on payroll over the course of 24 weeks. As of June 30, 4.9 million PPP loans worth $521.5 billion had been approved nationwide, including 202,000 worth $22.5 billion in Illinois.
DECATUR — With circumstances changing quickly and districts still trying to make plans for what classes might look like in the fall, some pare…
Last week, the Small Business Administration revealed the thousands of businesses that tapped into funding, and the program quickly came under fire for giving loans to wealthy recipients, including law firms, entertainment companies and an apparel firm linked to Kanye West.
The data shows the vast majority of the businesses taking part borrowed less than $150,000. The database does not make public the names of those businesses. It does identify groups in the larger loan categories, listing the ranges of loans, but not the exact amount.
Locally, the two largest amounts were in the $2 million-$5 million category: medical provider Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, which has a Decatur address and multiple locations in the region, and MRM Holding Co., the parent company of trucking firm McLeod Express.
In the $1 million-$2 million category, there are 18 recipients, ranging from Decatur Foundry to sheet metal manufacturer The Micar Co. to recycling firm Midwest Fiber.
The database shows a total of 146 Decatur companies getting aid over $150,000, ranging from Heritage Behavioral Health Center ($1 million-$2 million), the Decatur Athletic Club ($350,000-$1 million), St. Teresa High School and Lutheran School Association ($350,000-$1 million each) and the Country Club of Decatur ($150,000-$350,000).
Several churches, including Our Lady of Lourdes, Holy Family Parish, Sts. James and Patrick Parish and St. Paul's Lutheran Church are on the list in the $150,000-$350,000 range.
Other businesses to receive loans include dentist offices, senior care facilities, contractors, restaurants and several business that were unable to operate or faced limited business due to the coronavirus pandemic. Together, the companies employ hundreds of jobs, according to the filings.
Another 830 with Decatur addresses — listed only as sole proprietors, independent contractors, corporations and nonprofit organizations — got under $150,000.
The data release came after members of Congress and others voiced concern about the level of transparency surrounding the PPP. The SBA and Treasury said borrowers reported that PPP loans supported 51.1 million jobs, or as much as 84% of all small business employees before the pandemic.
However, more than 550,000 recipients, including more than 9,500 in Illinois, were listed in the official government data as having retained zero jobs. Nearly 50,000 of those recipients nationally, and nearly 1,000 in Illinois, received loans of more than $150,000.
The data gaps concern government accountability groups. Taxpayers need to feel confident their money is being used as intended, said Steve Ellis, president of Taxpayers for Common Sense, a national budget watchdog based in Washington, D.C.
“It’s really important for government, particularly when they’re handing out cash, to make sure we get all the information, particularly on the front end because that’s when people will be most forthcoming rather than relying on getting it on the back end,” Ellis said.
Employers that availed themselves of the program should also be forthcoming about why they need the money and how they plan to use it, said Ellis, whose own organization received $175,000 in PPP loans to retain nine jobs.
“If a company truly is not retaining any employees, the question is why did you get the loan and when will you pay it back,” he said. “And it has to be asked of the banks, 'Why did you approve these loans if it didn’t say how many jobs would be retained?”'
Proposals have emerged in Congress to re-purpose any leftover PPP funding and provide more targeted aid for small businesses that have been hammered by the pandemic or left out of the program. Those proposals are expected to be part of negotiations for a new relief package later this month.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week said the Trump administration would support another round of tax rebate checks and help for businesses as part of the next coronavirus aid package.
Mnuchin said any extension of the Paycheck Protection Program must be “much more targeted” than the current program.
Kid’s Castle's Brown said the first round of assistance has dried up and "the money is going quick.”
All of the state’s roughly 5,500 child care centers were allowed to reopen this summer with restrictions under Gov. J.B. Pritzker's Restore Illinois Plan. For some centers like Kid’s Castle, the financial struggle continues due to the capacity limits.
“We are struggling,” Brown said. “We went from having 200 kids a day to 50, then back up some in Phase 4, but this is really hurting us.”
The Chicago Tribune, CQ Roll Call and Bloomberg News contributed to this report.
Contact Analisa Trofimuk at (217) 421-7985. Follow her on Twitter: @AnalisaTro
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.