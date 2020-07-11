Database: 146 Decatur companies received COVID aid over $150,000

Employers that availed themselves of the program should also be forthcoming about why they need the money and how they plan to use it, said Ellis, whose own organization received $175,000 in PPP loans to retain nine jobs.

“If a company truly is not retaining any employees, the question is why did you get the loan and when will you pay it back,” he said. “And it has to be asked of the banks, 'Why did you approve these loans if it didn’t say how many jobs would be retained?”'

Proposals have emerged in Congress to re-purpose any leftover PPP funding and provide more targeted aid for small businesses that have been hammered by the pandemic or left out of the program. Those proposals are expected to be part of negotiations for a new relief package later this month.

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin last week said the Trump administration would support another round of tax rebate checks and help for businesses as part of the next coronavirus aid package.

Mnuchin said any extension of the Paycheck Protection Program must be “much more targeted” than the current program.

Kid’s Castle's Brown said the first round of assistance has dried up and "the money is going quick.”