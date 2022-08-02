Daughter tells police mother is driving drunk, authorities say

MOUNT ZION — Police said they were alerted to a female drunk driver by the woman’s daughter, and then had to struggle to arrest the suspect after she told them “she was not going to jail” and lay face down on her couch.

A sworn affidavit from the Macon County Sheriff’s Office said the 19-year-old daughter called around 12:23 a.m. on July 17 to report her mother, aged 45, was “driving around intoxicated in a red Buick.”

Deputy Megan Burgener, who signed the affidavit, said the daughter gave an address in the 1100 block of Nolan Avenue in Mount Zion her mother might go to and Burgener said that was where she was found. Burgener said the mother admitted to having been driving around the Mount Zion and Long Creek area.

“While speaking with (her), I could smell the odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from her person. Her eyes appeared bloodshot and she had extremely slurred speech,” added Burgener.

The mother consented to field sobriety tests which she failed, Burgener said, but then got upset when she was informed she was being arrested and jailed for driving under the influence.

“(She) stated she was not going to jail and refused to put her hands behind her back,” said Burgener. “She began to walk away. She then attempted to lay face down on the couch with her arms in front of her body placing her weight on her arms…” which the deputy said was to try and prevent herself from being handcuffed.

“She continued to lay on the couch with her arms in the front of her body. She then tried to slide down to the floor, however myself and another deputy and officers were able to secure her in handcuffs…” Burgener said.

The mother was booked on preliminary charges of DUI and resisting a peace officer. She was booked into the Macon County Jail at 3:14 a.m. and released at 7:26 a.m. after paying a bond of $100 on bail set at $1,000. Jail records show she had been previously released on bail of $3,000 after being arrested on a preliminary charge of domestic battery involving bodily harm June 15.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.