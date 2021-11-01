Death of Eastern student prompts increase in counseling services

CHARLESTON — The death over the weekend of an Eastern Illinois University student has prompted an uptick in calls to the campus counseling services to schedule appointments and to its emergency hotline, an official said.

"When a student passes, it is expected that we will see an increase in students seeking help, support and assistance," said Eric Davidson, executive director of Health and Counseling Services at EIU. "We hope to encourage those who may be having difficulty dealing with the loss to seek help and support before it creates larger issues in their lives, such as having a negative impact on grades, extracurriculars or work, and interfering with relationships.”

Jason Aguilar, 20, was pronounced dead at 8:14 p.m. Saturday at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Coles County Coroner Ed Schniers said Monday that the cause of death is unknown and that an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday morning.

Aguilar was in Andrews Hall when the incident leading to his death took place, said EIU Police Department Lieutenant Ryan Risinger. EIU Police and the Charleston Police Department are investigating.

“EIU is deeply saddened to share news that last evening, a student in our EIU Family passed away on campus,” said Anne Flaherty, the vice president of Student Affairs at EIU, in an email to students, faculty and staff.

The university will provide more information should it become available, or at the request of Aguilar's family, said Flaherty.

Aguilar was a member of the EIU track and field team and a sophomore accounting major from Wheeling, Illinois.

"Words cannot express the heartache our team is feeling after learning of the passing of Jason Aguilar," said Keith Roberts, the director of EIU Track and Field. “Jason was a part of our EIU track family and we are saddened by his passing at such a young age. Our thoughts and prayers are with those who loved him dearly, including the members of our Panther family."

Davidson said Aguilar's passing also has initiated a series of discussions, outreach programs, and check-ins from counseling services.

"We will also meet with student groups and organizations the student belonged to, offering similar information and resources," said Davidson. "When provided individual names of students who may have been greatly impacted by the loss of a student, we will make efforts to reach out and connect with those individuals as well."

Davidson said counselors are also busy due to increased mental health issues compounded by an ongoing pandemic.

"It is of huge concern, and an issue which is requiring more and more resources and staff time to help address," Davidson said. "The COVID pandemic has really exacerbated problems and concerns our students are having."

Jason Teneyuque, who described himself as a good friend Aguilar, has started a GoFundMe account to assist the family with funeral expenses. As of 4 p.m. Monday, it was just a few hundred dollars from its $12,000 goal.

“Just a couple days ago Jason lost his battle to depression and it is with heavy heart that I ask to those that cared about Jason to help if able,” Teneyuque wrote.

“Thank you for the time taken to read all this," Teneyuque wrote. "Furthermore if you or a loved one you know is struggling with their mental health be sure to tell someone and let it be known, you never know the pain that someone is dealing with. Be kind to each other :)”

