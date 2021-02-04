Death of woman hit by train in Blue Mound under investigation

BLUE MOUND — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman hit by a train.
Macon County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday responded to the 500 block of North Railroad Avenue in Blue Mound where the 53-year-old was found.
She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County Coroner's Office.
The sheriff's office is working with the Norfolk Southern police on the investigation.
