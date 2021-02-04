 Skip to main content
Death of woman hit by train in Blue Mound under investigation
Death of woman hit by train in Blue Mound under investigation

BLUE MOUND — Authorities are investigating the death of a woman hit by a train. 

Macon County sheriff's deputies on Wednesday responded to the 500 block of North Railroad Avenue in Blue Mound where the 53-year-old was found.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Macon County Coroner's Office.

The sheriff's office is working with the Norfolk Southern police on the investigation. 

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

