Deaths of 4 more Macon County residents linked to COVID, brings total to 125

DECATUR — Four men in their 70s and 80s are the latest coronavirus-related deaths reported in Macon County, health officials said Friday.

In addition, the Joint Crisis Communication Team announced 190 more residents have tested positive for the disease over the past two days – 80 on Thursday and 110 on Friday. Officials did not issue a daily update on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day.

To date, the county has reported 6,416 positive cases since the pandemic began. Of those, 3,862 have been released from isolation, 2,361 are in isolation, 68 are hospitalized and 125 have died.

Macon County has a positivity rate of 12.5% as of Nov. 24.

The Illinois Department of Public Health on Friday reported 7,574 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus, including 66 additional deaths.

To date, the state is reporting a total of 705,063 cases, including 12,029 deaths. As of Thursday night, 5,829 in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 1,215 patients were in the ICU and 698 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.