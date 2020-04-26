You are the owner of this article.
Decatur 17-year-old died from gunshot wound to chest, coroner says
DECATUR — The teenager shot to death in Decatur Thursday afternoon was identified as T’Kai T.J. Crayton, aged 17.

Macon County Coroner Michael Day said Crayton was killed by a single “penetrating gunshot wound to the chest” and the shooting occurred in the 1400 block of East William Street. Decatur Police had been called to the incident at 3 p.m. and Crayton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Day said police investigations were continuing and he was awaiting the results of toxicology and other routine postmortem tests.

