Decatur again tops the state for DUI arrests

DECATUR — The Decatur Police Department record for
driving under the influence arrests is the highest in the state among municipal police departments, yet again.
City police recorded 353 arrests for 2021 as logged by
The Alliance Against Intoxicated Motorists, which describes itself as a “citizen activist group” that monitors the numbers.
And Decatur police had topped the AAIM DUI arrest charts for the previous year too, with 344 arrests.
AAIM also reported that the Macon County Sheriff’s Office did well in 2021 DUI arrest totals, finishing fourth among sheriff’s departments, with 218 arrests.
McLean County came in fifth on 179 arrests, while Bloomington recorded 252 DUI arrests in 2021, coming in at No. 6 on the list. Bloomington was also No. 6 the year before, with 254 DUI arrests in 2020.
Chicago, because of its vast size, is judged in its own category, and the Windy City saw its impaired driver arrests actually fall by 27.6% to 1,622 in 2021, compared to 2,240 in 2020.
Illinois State Police DUI arrest numbers, by contrast, were up 10.9% to 6,596 in 2021, compared to 5,947 the year before.
And while AAIM wishes all the arrest numbers were even higher, it says the totals achieved matter because they represent dangerous drivers taken off the roads.
“Progress has been made to help eliminate the devastation caused by impaired driving in Illinois,” said Rita Kreslin, AAIM executive director. “While frustratingly slow, many lives have been saved.”
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said removing DUI drivers remains a top priority. “I am proud of the men and women of DPD for their efforts,” he added. “This is their accomplishment.”
AAIM said the single cop with the most DUI arrests in 2021 was Illinois State Trooper Eric David with 298.
