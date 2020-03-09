Decatur airport officials monitoring coronavirus

DECATUR — The head of the Decatur Airport said Monday that the spread of coronavirus is being monitored and sanitation practices are carried out by terminal staff.
"Nobody has called here with concerns over the coronavirus," said Director Tim Wright. "We're paying attention to the media outlets and where it's being reported."
The airport last week started United Express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to O'Hare International Airport.
Linda Roberts, owner of Best Trips Ever in Mount Zion, recommends that those looking to travel check with their agent about cancellation policies.
Of the 10 groups booked with her agency this year, none have cancelled, but she noted they are still cautious and some call to ask about cancellation options in case coronavirus gets reported in their intended destination, Roberts said.
Upcoming trips booked by Best Trips Ever include a group going to Alaska in June and other groups going to worldwide destinations like London and Tahiti. Roberts said no locations have been detected with coronavirus so far, but it's important to stay up-to-date with cruises or airlines in case the virus spreads.
Roberts also said her clients are remaining optimistic to travel once the summer months come around.
"They keep saying the warm weather may help," she said. "We just all pray that this will go away and everybody is OK, that's the main thing. The safety of our clients."
