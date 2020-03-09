Decatur airport officials monitoring coronavirus

DECATUR — The head of the Decatur Airport said Monday that the spread of coronavirus is being monitored and sanitation practices are carried out by terminal staff.

"Nobody has called here with concerns over the coronavirus," said Director Tim Wright. "We're paying attention to the media outlets and where it's being reported."

The airport last week started United Express jet service, operated by SkyWest Airlines, to O'Hare International Airport.

Linda Roberts, owner of Best Trips Ever in Mount Zion, recommends that those looking to travel check with their agent about cancellation policies.

Of the 10 groups booked with her agency this year, none have cancelled, but she noted they are still cautious and some call to ask about cancellation options in case coronavirus gets reported in their intended destination, Roberts said.