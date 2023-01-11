Decatur Airport one of thousands of airports affected by computer outage

DECATUR — The Decatur Airport was one of thousands of airports impacted by the Federal Aviation Administration's decision to halt air traffic across the country following a computer outage early Wednesday.

The order was lifted before 8 a.m. after several hours. More than 3,700 flights were delayed and more than 640 were cancelled nationwide.

According to Tim Wright, director of the Decatur Airport, the 8:55 a.m. Wednesday morning United Express flight was delayed approximately 30 minutes.

The Chicago-bound flight flew from Joplin, Missouri, before landing in Decatur. “It was delayed in Joplin before it got to us,” Wright said.

The Decatur Airport administration was notified by United Airlines about the outage early Wednesday. The airline’s website also has information about the outage and its impact.

“You may continue to see delays and cancellations as we work to restore our schedule,” the company stated.

The stop order by the FAA impacted almost all flights of shippers and commercial airlines.

More than 21,000 flights were scheduled to take off in the U.S. today, mostly domestic trips, and about 1,840 international flights expected to fly to the U.S., according to aviation data firm Cirium.

Some medical flights could get clearance and the outage did not impact any military operations or mobility.

While the White House initially said that there is no evidence of a cyberattack, President Joe Biden said “we don’t know” and told reporters he’s directed the Department of Transportation to investigate the cause of the disruption.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told the president they still had not identified what went wrong.

Delays were concentrated along the East Coast, but they are spreading quickly to the West Coast.

The FAA said it was working on restoring its Notice to Air Missions System.

“We are performing final validation checks and reloading the system now,” the FAA said. “Operations across the National Airspace System are affected.”

The agency said that some functions are beginning to come back on line, but that “National Airspace System operations remain limited.”

Before commencing a flight, pilots are required to consult NOTAMs, or Notices to Air Missions, which list potential adverse impacts on flights, from runway construction to the potential for icing. The system used to be telephone-based, with pilots calling dedicated flight service stations for the information, but has now moved online.

Breakdowns in the NOTAM system appear to be rare.

“I don’t ever remember the NOTAM system going down like this. I’ve been flying 53 years,” said John Cox, a former airline pilot and now an aviation-safety consultant.

According FAA advisories, the NOTAM system failed at 7:28 p.m. on Tuesday preventing new or amended notices from being distributed to pilots. The FAA resorted to a telephone hotline in an effort to keep departures flying overnight, but as daytime traffic picked up it overwhelmed the telephone backup system.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

