Decatur ambush stabber gets 10 year sentence

DECATUR — Michael E. Nixon, the Decatur man who ambushed his ex-girlfriend while she was driving and repeatedly wounded her in a frenzied knife attack, was sent to prison for 10 years on Wednesday.

Nixon, 55, had been due to face trial in Macon County Circuit Court on a charge of attempted murder but took a plea deal negotiated by his defense attorney Susan Moorehead.

The deal saw him plead guilty to a new charge of aggravated battery, a Class 3 felony. Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss the attempted murder charge and a further charge of aggravated domestic battery.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said the crime occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Dec. 16, 2021, as the 34-year-old ex-girlfriend was driving her van along Jasper Street.

She told police that Nixon, hidden in the back of the vehicle, had suddenly rushed at her armed with a steak knife and began stabbing her all over her body.

Avery DeLosh, the patrol officer who later found her slumped over in the driver’s seat reported: “Officers observed her to have multiple stab wounds to her neck, chest and arms.”

Later, at Decatur Memorial Hospital, doctors cataloged eight lacerations to the victim’s upper chest, three to her right arm and wrist, three to her left arm along with stab wounds to her neck and behind her right ear.

DeLosh said doctors decided that none of the individual wounds was life-threatening, but Nixon would not have known that as he was inflicting them.

“Due to the location and the amount of injuries, a reasonable person would believe inflicting these wounds would cause great bodily harm or death,” DeLosh added.

Nixon’s sentence on Wednesday isn’t the end of his legal problems, however. A check of records shows he was on probation at the time of the attack after being sentenced to 20 years in prison in 2012 for burglary and other offenses.

A note attached by the judge to the record of Wednesday’s hearing said “defendant was advised that this plea agreement could affect his parole status.”