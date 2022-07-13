Decatur anti-crime camera system helps find stolen car, court hears

DECATUR — Prosecutors said a Decatur man who spray-painted a stolen car to try to disguise it wasn’t able to escape the all-seeing eyes of the city’s anti-crime street camera system.

Presenting evidence against Lawrence E. Reed in Macon County Circuit Court Wednesday at a preliminary hearing, State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said the stolen car, which had been green but was now colored red, was snapped by the police FLOCK camera system, which reads license plates.

Taking evidence from Macon County Sheriff’s Deputy Taylor Malone, Rueter described how detectives were able to home in on the location of the car on the afternoon of June 24 in the area of Garfield Avenue.

Reed, 39, who denies charges of possession of a stolen vehicle, fleeing and driving while revoked, was described as taking off at speed after a following police car activated its lights and sirens.

Malone said, as the chase progressed, the car pulled over to let a passenger out. This passenger was questioned by a deputy as a colleague continued the chase, and Malone said the passenger confirmed Reed’s identity. The passenger is quoted as saying Reed knew the car was stolen and was also running because he had outstanding arrest warrants for other offenses and planned to flee the state.

A sworn affidavit about the case said the chase continued to east of Neeley Avenue near Interstate 72 where Reed abandoned the car on a farm dirt access road, jumping out and fleeing on foot; he was later found lying in a cornfield and arrested.

Police said Reed had driven through soybean crops before bailing out and caused damage to the plants.

Reed was represented by Chief Public Defender Michelle Sanders, who asked Malone about who had signed the title to the stolen vehicle. The deputy said she could not answer that without re-reading her original report.

“Do you know, at the time of his arrest, did anyone question Mr. Reed about the title to the vehicle?”

“I do not know,” Malone replied.

Judge Rodney Forbes found probable cause to try Reed and scheduled the case for a status hearing Friday. Reed will also be back in court that day for a status hearing on unrelated earlier charges of possession of methamphetamine and driving while revoked.

Court records show he had agreed to a plea deal on those charges which saw him admit the drug charge while the revoked driving count was to be dismissed. Free on bail, he had been due for sentencing June 2 but failed to appear, which is why he had an outstanding warrant when arrested June 24.

He remains held in the Macon County Jail with bail set at $48,000, requiring him to post a bond of $4,800 to be released.