Decatur apartment fire contained to 1 room

DECATUR — A fire at an apartment complex just south of downtown was quickly extinguished Tuesday with fire damage limited to just one room.

Decatur firefighters were dispatched to Greenwood Apartments, 333 S. Main St., at 11:19 a.m. after a report of a fire alarm being activated.

Responding crews found smoke and subsequently evacuated residents from the five-floor building. Firefighters forced entry into the basement utility room, where they encountered "heavy fire conditions." Crews quickly extinguished the flames "with an aggressive interior fire attack" that contained the fire to that room, according to a news release.

Smoke spread throughout the structure, so the evacuation continued until it was all ventilated out. No residents were displaced due to the fire. Damage is estimated at $19,038.

Three engines, two trucks and 18 firefighters responded to the scene, which was cleared by 2 p.m.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

