Decatur-area hospitals restrict access as COVID cases rebound

The latest numbers show COVID cases have climbed to six-month high in the U.S. The seven-day average of new cases is nearing 95,000. The delta variant has driven cases up nearly five times compared to a month ago. The Biden administration said seven states Florida, Texas, Missouri, Arkansas, Louisiana, Alabama and Mississippi make up about half of the country's cases and hospitalizations in the last week. Those states have some of the lowest vaccination rates in the U.S. and highest levels of community transmission.
DECATUR — New restrictions are coming to area hospitals as COVID cases increase.
Hospitals on the list include
Decatur Memorial Hospital, HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital, Taylorville Memorial Hospital and HSHS Good Shepherd Hospital in Shelbyville.
People are advised to contact the hospital for help checking on patients.
Staff will continue to screen those entering their hospitals, which includes a temperature check and questionnaire. Medical-grade masks are required.
Individuals will not be allowed to enter if their temperature is above 100.4 degrees, if they display symptoms of acute respiratory illness, including coughing, shortness of breath and sore throat, or if they refuse to wear a mask.
The decision to limit visitors was made because of the spike in COVID-19 cases throughout Illinois due to the
delta variant.
New guidelines will include:
• HSHS Illinois hospitals' visitors under the age of 18 continue to be prohibited, unless they are the parent of a child receiving care. Memorial Health System prohibits visitors who are 16 years old and younger unless they are the parent of a child receiving care.
• Emergency department will allow one visitor, who must remain in the patient’s room for duration of visit.
• Inpatient adult will allow one visitor during the hours of 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Inpatient at end-of-life will allow two visitors.
• Inpatient obstetrics and maternity will allow two support persons
• Pediatrics, inpatient and outpatient will allow two parents/guardians.
• Surgery/procedure, inpatient and outpatient will allow one visitor in the waiting area only for the duration of the surgical procedure.
• Patients being provided outpatient services are encouraged to come alone whenever possible or have visitors wait outside until services are complete.
• Any patient with intellectual and/or developmental disability or cognitive impairments may have one support person.
• No visitors are allowed for patients being treated or evaluated for COVID-19 until a COVID-19 infection is ruled out.
