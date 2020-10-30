Decatur-area restaurants, bars brace themselves for long winter amid new restrictions

“I don’t know how they can point a finger (at restaurants and bars) and say ‘This is where the problem is,’” Schmid said.

Asked whether he will serve patrons outdoors beginning Monday, Schmid said “Who in their right mind will go outside in 47-degree weather and eat?...That makes no sense to me.”

“If you don’t feel safe going out, don’t go out, stay home. It should be a choice….If you want to go out and eat, you should be able to go out and eat. If you want to go out and drink, you should be able to go out and drink. And if you want to stay home, you should stay home.”

Bond said she took enforcement of the mask and social distancing rules seriously.

“I’ve been yelled at, we’ve got signs on the doors,” she said. “I don’t care what you do at other places. I have to enforce it.”

Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe said she is feels for those businesses that did everything right when it came to adhering to the rules.