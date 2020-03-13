Decatur-area restaurants take steps to combat coronavirus concerns

DECATUR — While people can survive, reluctantly, without watching sports or attending myriad activities, they still have to eat.
And the staff of local restaurants are prepared to meet that need as people continue to come to grips with coronavirus concerns. At most establishments, this means adjusting or limiting services and taking extra extra steps to fight germs.
The staff at Coz’s Bar and Grill in Mount Zion practice extra sanitation on utensils as a daily routine. However, they have been giving extra attention recently to wiping down seats and other hard surfaces.
As a sports bar, the cancelling of sporting events is having an impact on business. “What are we supposed to do, turn on the news,” said manager Michael Dance.
At businesses that offer food or salad bars, steps are being taken to eliminate the opportunities for public contamination.
The management of Bloomington’s Fresh Thyme said they will be closing the self-serve food bars to customers.
“You will be able to find pre-packed salads, soups and olive bar offerings,” the company posted on its website.
County Market in Decatur offers a stocked food bar. The staff said they have been routinely cleaning the area every 20 to 30 minutes.
“We have asked team members to increase their frequency of handwashing and use of hand sanitizer,” the company website stated. “We are also adding more regular cleaning and disinfecting of frequently touched surfaces in our stores.”
The Bloomington restaurant, Pizza Ranch, is popular because of the endless buffet where customers can serve themselves. According to manager Drew Crotty, the staff uses antibacterial spray and disinfectant on tables after each customer leaves.
“Now we will spray anything they touch, like the ice cream machine, pop machine areas, door handles, front counter, chairs and tabletops,” he said.
The staff uses another disinfectant spray along with the usual sanitizer. “Also anyone in the kitchen is wearing gloves,” Crotty said. “All team members are washing their hands every half hour. That is a state law anyway.”
The Decatur Conference Center and Hotel has switched from buffet-style to a menu.
Monicals Pizza on Prospect Road in Decatur offers a pizza buffet during lunch. The Herald & Review contacted the business to confirm the food bar was still an option during the weekly lunch hours. An employee explained the plates and utensils have been removed from the buffet area. The servers are instead bringing the plates to the customers. Utensils used in the salad bar are being changed every 20 minutes.
Some area restaurants who use reusable utensils, such as the popular chain Portillos, are switching to plastic ware instead of silverware.
