Decatur-area restaurants take steps to combat coronavirus concerns

“Now we will spray anything they touch, like the ice cream machine, pop machine areas, door handles, front counter, chairs and tabletops,” he said.

The staff uses another disinfectant spray along with the usual sanitizer. “Also anyone in the kitchen is wearing gloves,” Crotty said. “All team members are washing their hands every half hour. That is a state law anyway.”

The Decatur Conference Center and Hotel has switched from buffet-style to a menu.

Monicals Pizza on Prospect Road in Decatur offers a pizza buffet during lunch. The Herald & Review contacted the business to confirm the food bar was still an option during the weekly lunch hours. An employee explained the plates and utensils have been removed from the buffet area. The servers are instead bringing the plates to the customers. Utensils used in the salad bar are being changed every 20 minutes.

Some area restaurants who use reusable utensils, such as the popular chain Portillos, are switching to plastic ware instead of silverware.

