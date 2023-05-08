DECATUR — Accompanying firefighters on an early Sunday call to a blazing yard in Decatur turned into an investigation that produced some unexpected complications for Decatur police.

Officers are now trying to find out who soaked the yard in the 300 block of South 16th Street in gasoline and set it on fire at around 1:47 a.m., sparking a fierce blaze hot enough to melt the siding off the house.

In the meantime police have made two arrests, but not for arson. It turns out the man and woman living at the address were both wanted on outstanding warrants for unrelated charges of domestic battery.

Sgt. Brandon Rolfs said arriving police officers encountered the 42-year-old woman first as she ran down the street outside the blazing yard chasing her pet dog.

“She described hearing a ‘whoosh’ sound which is consistent with a lot of gasoline vapors igniting after somebody started a fire,” Rolfs added.

“She said she went outside, saw the area near the house was on fire, warned other people in the residence and then exited the house and tried to catch her dog that had run off.”

Rolfs said a blazing gas can was found dumped in the yard near the fire which was burning about six feet away from the home.

Police also noticed a melting tennis shoe in the fire and Rolfs said officers on scene soon discovered the owner. “While officers were talking to the woman, an angry man aggressively approached them from an unknown location and started yelling at them,” Rolfs said.

“He was talking about a person in the neighborhood that is known to cause problems, has suspected drug addictions and, although they did not have any proof, he was accusing this area resident of likely being involved in setting this fire.”

Police noted the man who approached them was only wearing one shoe and had fresh burn marks and peeling skin on one of his legs. “He said he had tried to extinguish the fire by stomping on it,” Rolfs explained.

The sergeant said the man became more angry after being asked to identify himself and then, when police learned his identity, they discovered he was wanted on an outstanding warrant for domestic violence.

“He ended up being treated at Decatur Memorial Hospital for his burns and then was later released and booked into the Macon County Jail,” Rolfs added.

Police turned their attention back to the woman and a check on her soon revealed she was also being sought on a warrant for domestic violence charges as well. “When she was about to be placed under arrest, she claimed to be having a seizure and she ended up being transported to HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital and, when she was done being treated, she got booked into jail,” Rolfs said.

The last person police found in the house was the woman’s 16-year-old daughter who confirmed that the same suspect mentioned by the man had been a frequent cause of problems.

“She claimed the suspect had, a couple of weeks prior, broken into their house and tried to attack people and that is why she believed it is the same person that set the fire,” Rolfs said. “But nobody had witnessed the fire being set.”

Rolfs said with both adults out of the house, the girl was released to the care of relatives as investigations to find the suspect who set the fire continued.

