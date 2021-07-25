 Skip to main content
Decatur arson victim believes incident could be linked to recent shooting, police report

DECATUR — A woman slightly injured by a bullet in a recent Decatur shooting told police that an arson attack on her vehicle may be related to the shooting.

Firefighters had found the sport utility vehicle full of dissipating smoke Friday afternoon in the 2100 block of East Prairie Avenue and called in Decatur police. Det. Sgt. Chris Copeland said there were “circular burns patterns” on the driver’s side front and rear seats and the fire department said it was arson.

“And the front windshield was also broken, and looked like it had been struck with a bat, possibly,” added Copeland.

The woman told police her vehicle had been parked there for about a week before it was attacked.

“She said she had been the victim of a shooting on June 20 and she suspected the (arson) incident could possibly be related to that,” added Copeland.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

