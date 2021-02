DECATUR — Decatur fire officials Thursday put out a fire in an attic in the northern part of the city.

The Fire Department in a statement said they were called to the house in the 4100 block of North Gowgill Avenue at about 5 p.m.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

"The probable cause is electricity back feeding from outside and overloading the house wiring," the department said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $45,000 in damage.

