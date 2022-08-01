Decatur ax man used stick to smash downtown office window, police report

DECATUR — A Decatur man who used a stick to smash an office window and cause $1,000 in damage was stopped moments earlier by police because he was walking through the city's downtown swinging a three-foot ax, a sworn affidavit said.

The Decatur police affidavit said patrol officers found the 38-year-old man near the Decatur Public Transit Center late at night on July 10 “swinging a 3-foot wood cutting ax in the air” and seized the ax from him.

A short time later, around 12:15 a.m., the affidavit said the man had armed himself with “a long stick” and was caught on surveillance video using it to smash a window in the offices of Heritage Behavioral Health Center, 151 N. Main St.

Officer Michael Claypool said he reviewed the video and realized it was the same man they had just dealt with. He was found and arrested July 15 and booked on a preliminary charge of criminal damage.

Macon County Jail records show the man was released July 25 after posting a $300 bond on bail set at $3,000; prosecutors had asked for bail to be set at $5,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.