Decatur ax murder victim died trying to defend herself, a jury heard

DECATUR — Helena “Sunny” Beams was chopped to death with an ax, but an inquest jury heard Wednesday the Decatur woman died trying to defend herself with her bare hands.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day read the results of an autopsy to the jury, which outlined in bloody detail the nature of her many injuries.

“The cause of death of this 35-year-old female, Helena S. Beams, are multiple chopping wounds, causing severe injuries and a large blood loss,” Day said, quoting from the autopsy report.

“The… injuries had a combined sharp and blunt-type pattern, consistent with a large combined blunt and sharp-edged weapon, such as an ax or hatchet. Defensive type injuries were identified on the arms and hands of the victim.”

The autopsy showed that Beams had fought for her life but ultimately died from multiple blows to the head. On Jan. 27 her body was found wrapped in a blanket in a bedroom of a house in the 600 block of South Haworth Avenue, the home of her boyfriend, Daniel S. Boehme Sr. The ax used to kill her lay next to the body.

Decatur Police Detective James Weddle, giving evidence, said the 63-year-old Boehme had been the prime suspect from the start after an anonymous Crimestoppers tip said he had killed his girlfriend. Police found the body of Beams when they executed a search warrant.

“Was the boyfriend present at the time the search warrant was executed?” asked the coroner. Weddle said he was not. “We had been told that he was basically on the run from the police,” the detective added.

The jurors, who unanimously returned a verdict of homicidal death, were told that Boehme was found and arrested Jan. 31 and is now in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $2 million. He is pleading not guilty to three alternate charges of murder.

Questioned by the coroner, Weddle said witnesses had described Boehme and Beams sharing a violent relationship in which she was frequently battered.

Weddle said police inquiries revealed Boehme had indicated his guilt for the murder in several comments to friends. “And one person said that he said ‘I finally killed her this time,’” the detective added.

Boehme is due back in Macon County Circuit Court for a pretrial hearing April 14.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

