Decatur beggar who robs strangers gets 10 year sentence

DECATUR — George H. Holmes, the homeless Decatur man who begs strangers for money before robbing them, has been sent to prison for 10 years.

Holmes, 55, pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery when he appeared Jan. 6 in Macon County Circuit Court. Judge Jeffrey Geisler sentenced him to 10 years on each charge, but ordered the sentences run concurrently.

Holmes was arrested Dec. 9 after accosting an 18-year-old woman while she was shopping in the Dollar General store at 969 E. Eldorado St.

A sworn affidavit from Decatur police said he had first begged the woman for $1 and accompanied her out to her car before getting in uninvited. He then ordered her to drive him to an ATM machine and demanded she withdraw $100 for him.

When she refused, saying her account was overdrawn, she described Holmes becoming furious, slamming his hands on the arm rest. He then reached over and grabbed the wallet she was holding between her legs and emptied it of $63. She had been ordered to drive him to the area of East William and North Franklin streets before he finally got out and left her.

Police had shown staff at the Oasis Resource & Day Center for the homeless an image of Holmes taken from a store surveillance camera and they had identified him.

Other officers investigating an earlier robbery dating from Sept. 25 had later realized Holmes was also the suspect in that crime, too. He was rearrested Dec. 16 while still being held at the Macon County Jail.

A second affidavit detailing the September robbery said Holmes was the homeless man who had walked onto a house porch on North Drive after a 69-year-old male resident sitting there had refused his request for money.

“(The resident) said the male threw a punch at him, but he was able to avoid it,” said Officer Timothy Wisniewski, who signed the affidavit.

“He said the male grabbed the front of his shirt, pulling him from his chair onto the ground on the front porch. He said the male kicked him once in the arm when he was on the ground while removing his wallet from his pants pocket.”

The victim said he had watched as Holmes walked off, throwing his wallet on the ground on the other side of the street. The victim later retrieved it and found its $45 contents had been stolen. Wisniewski said Holmes’s image had been captured on a nearby surveillance camera on that occasion as well.

Sentencing the defendant, the judge agreed to recommend him for substance abuse treatment while incarcerated.

