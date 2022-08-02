Decatur burglar armed with a bayonet or small sword, police report

DECATUR — Police report that a Decatur man caught burglarizing a house was armed with what officers describe as a “large bayonet/sword” tucked into the waistband of his pants.

A Decatur police sworn affidavit said officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West Decatur Street at 6 p.m. July 18 after a neighbor called 911 and warned the house was being broken into.

Officer Lucas Bray, who signed the affidavit, said police arrived just as the 21-year-old man was walking back out of the home. Bray said he promptly turned around and went inside and shut the door once he saw police officers were present.

Bray said police were also aware another 20-year-old suspect was in the residence with the man and Bray said both men were ordered to step outside. “Officers observed a large bayonet/sword tucked into the waistband of (the 21-year-old) that had at least a 12-inch blade,” Bray wrote in the affidavit.

Bray said police found broken window trim inside the home where the burglars had forced entry. The 56-year-old homeowner, called to the scene by police, said he no longer lived in the house and was in the process of moving his belongings out.

The 21-year-old was booked on preliminary charges of armed violence and burglary. A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed he remained in custody with bail set at $30,000, requiring him to post a bond of $3,000 to be released.

The 20-year-old man was booked on preliminary charges of burglary and illegal possession of ammunition. He also remains jailed with bail set at $70,000, requiring a bond of $7,000 to be released.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.