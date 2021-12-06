Decatur burglar, held at gunpoint by armed homeowner, gets six-year prison sentence

DECATUR — A Decatur burglar who left a trail of destruction in his wake — until he was caught after being confronted by an armed homeowner — was sentenced to six years in prison.

Nathaniel D. Eden, 30, pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Nov. 29.

He took a plea deal that also saw him sentenced to another six years for failing to report an accident involving injury, but Macon County Circuit Court Judge Rodney Forbes ordered that prison term to run concurrently with the other six years.

The judge then dismissed charges accusing Eden of being involved in an accident involving serious injury and aggravated reckless driving. Forbes also dismissed further charges alleging criminal damage to property and possession of a stolen vehicle in the plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Victoria Kerr.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit said all the charges date to the early morning hours of Aug. 27 when Eden smashed his way through windows to burglarize South End Autoplex at 1215 E. Prairie Ave.

Police Officer William Hill said Eden fled the scene in a pickup truck stolen from the business before being involved in a severe collision at North Water Street and East Garfield Avenue. The driver of the other vehicle suffered a broken neck, according to Hill.

Another police affidavit signed by Officer Brian Allison said it was while fleeing on foot from that crash that Eden tried to break into a house on North Main Street and came face to face with the armed homeowner. “The resident… advised officers that he had been in his room downstairs when he heard someone trying to enter through his window,” Allison said.

“He advised officers he went outside and found Nathaniel Eden trying to break into the house. (The homeowner) advised officers that he held Nathaniel at gunpoint until officers arrived.”

