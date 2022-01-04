Decatur burglar who told victim 'whatever is in my pocket is mine' is sent to prison for 3 years

DECATUR — A burglar who told a resident of a Decatur house he’d just broken into “whatever is in my pocket is mine” was sent to prison for three years on Tuesday.

Adam S. Martin, 42, appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to a charge of burglary. The plea was part of a deal negotiated by defense attorney Caleb Brown that saw an additional burglary charge and two counts of violating orders of protection dismissed.

A sworn Decatur police affidavit about the case said Martin was arrested in the early morning hours of Oct. 14 after he had broken into a house in the 4000 block of Buckingham Drive. The affidavit said this is the home of a 68-year-old man who had previously obtained an order of protection against Martin.

Police said the man had not been home at the time but a 68-year-old woman with “slow mobility issues” had been there and had seen Martin moving about the house. She then discovered $175 was missing from a wallet.

“(She) stated she confronted Martin about the missing money and he advised her something similar to ‘Whatever is in my pocket is mine,’” said Officer Aaron Jostes, who signed the affidavit.

Martin was stopped by police walking away from the house and prosecutors told Judge Jeffrey Geisler that Martin’s pockets also contained collectible coins and jewelry he had stolen from the residence.

And, in an unrelated case, Geisler also sentenced a female Decatur burglar to a four year prison term on Tuesday.

Jamie I. Justice, 39, had pleaded guilty to one count of residential burglary in a plea deal negotiated by Brown, who was also her defense attorney. Three additional charges of theft were then dismissed by the judge.

Prosecuting, Assistant Macon County State’s Attorney Tim Tighe said Justice had been arrested after the Sept. 4, 2019, burglary targeting the Oakridge Drive home of a woman aged over 60.

“(The victim) had told police that she suspected the defendant Jamie Justice had done it because she knew her and she had taken things from her before but (the victim) had not reported it.”

Tighe said Justice had stolen jewelry and a computer and was tracked down and caught after police traced the stolen computer to a Decatur pawn shop. Detectives pulled video surveillance from the store which clearly showed Justice pawning the device.

