Decatur bus driver tests positive for COVID-19

DECATUR — Decatur's Public Transit System announced on Wednesday one of its transit drivers has tested positive for COVID-19.

The bus driver last worked on Sept. 3. Passengers who took the bus routes from Sept. 1 through 3 on South Shores Ravina or West Grand, Martin Luther King Jr. Drive or Monroe 21C should study their health for flu-like symptoms in the next few days or consider getting a COVID-19 test, officials said in a news release.

According to the city of Decatur, the buses are deep cleaned and disinfected nightly. Since April, passengers have entered through the rear of the buses to minimize contact with drivers. Face masks and social distancing have been utilized as well.

For more information, contact Deputy City Manager Jon Kindseth at jkindseth@decaturil.gov or (217) 424-2801.

Contact Donnette Beckett at (217) 421-6983. Follow her on Twitter: @donnettebHR

