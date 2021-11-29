Decatur car passenger arrested after he threatens police officer, report says

DECATUR — Police said a Decatur man, upset that the car he was a passenger in was going to be towed after a traffic stop, was overheard threatening a female officer by stating he would “blow that (expletive’s) head off.”

Decatur Police Officer Stephanie Vail said the 34-year-old passenger yelled out a stream of derogatory comments and swear words in the wake of the traffic stop, which was made just after 12 a.m. on Nov. 23 in the 1300 block of East Walnut Street. The officer said the man's tone changed after he had been taken into custody.

“He immediately apologized for his comment and advised he was extremely upset…” Vail said in a sworn affidavit. “He stated he ‘did not want to do anything stupid’... however, he then stated he was going to be back on the streets tomorrow purchasing ‘crack’ since he was going to be ‘back in the system.’”

The man was booked on a charge of threatening a public official and Macon County Jail records show he was released later the same day after posting a $1,000 bond on bail set at $10,000.

Contact Tony Reid at (217) 421-7977. Follow him on Twitter: @TonyJReid

