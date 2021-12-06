Decatur career criminal gets sent to prison for 24 years

DECATUR — Zollie L. Thomas, whose prolific career of burglary turned him into a one-man Decatur crime wave, has been sent to prison for 24 years.

Thomas, 64, pleaded guilty to three counts of burglary and was sentenced Nov. 10 in Macon County Circuit Court to three eight year prison terms which Judge Erick Hubbard ordered to be served consecutively. The sentence was part of a plea deal that saw multiple other charges of burglary and theft dismissed.

The defendant, described by Decatur police as a career criminal, had previously been part of a hybrid court drug program where he could have emerged with some of his latest offenses cleansed from his record if he had stayed out of trouble.

But Thomas was arrested again after being accused of committing more burglaries from a Decatur religious ministry and a city construction company this summer following his release from custody.

“So we got him thrown out of hybrid court and he was given a total of 24 years in prison, which we felt was good enough given the nature of his charges,” said Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, commenting on the case Monday.

“He had previously got into trouble with a series of cases and we wanted prison time then, but he applied for hybrid court and was allowed in over our objection.”

Thomas’s career of criminality dates back to the 1980s and his record lists 10 previous convictions for burglary, theft and possession of burglary tools. Court records show he was paroled from state prison in January of 2020 and racked up another six burglary and theft charges before agreeing to a plea deal.

Thomas was released from the Macon County Jail on a recognizance bond May 18 after being accepted into the county’s drug court program. Police said he then burglarized New Vision Ministries on June 29 and Promax Construction on July 6, among other crimes.

