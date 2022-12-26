Decatur carjacker gets 14-year sentence

DECATUR — Calvin G. Shepherd III is beginning a 14-year prison sentence after being involved in a series of armed carjackings in Decatur.

Shepherd III, who had been pleading not guilty, changed his mind and took a plea deal negotiated by defense attorney Chris Amero.

The 20-year-old defendant appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Dec. 21 and admitted a newly-added charge of armed robbery. Presiding Judge Thomas Griffith then agreed to dismiss four original counts of aggravated vehicle hijacking with a firearm.

Shepherd’s 18-year-old brother, Calvin G. Shepherd IV, continues to plead not guilty to those same original charges, and is due back in court for a pretrial hearing Jan. 26.

Prosecutors say both brothers, who live in Springfield, traveled to Decatur in February and March to commit a series of four armed vehicle hijackings. One driver was punched in the face and several were in fear for their lives after being threatened with guns, according to Decatur police reports.

One sports vehicle was found wrecked shortly after it was stolen, and another was abandoned because, police theorize, the brothers didn’t know how to drive with a manual transmission.

A Decatur police patrol gave chase to a stolen Dodge Charger on the night of March 20, but the vehicle sped away and a police statement said the brothers escaped.

More sworn police affidavits said the brothers had a series of run-ins with Springfield police which eventually led to their capture.

Officers had encountered the brothers earlier on March 20 driving a vehicle that was linked to an incident where a female driver was shot at in Springfield, but the brothers were said to have escaped after forcing a squad car off the road.

On March 23, police gave chase after finding the Dodge Charger that had been stolen from Decatur, but it sped away and escaped again; police also said the same car had been chased and lost by Peoria police earlier on the same day.

Springfield police spotted the Charger again parked in the lot of an apartment complex March 24 and kept it under observation. Decatur Police Detective Brad Hall said the Springfield officers then saw the brothers “circling the area of the stolen Charger” while driving a Toyota Camry that had also been reported stolen from Decatur.

Another chase followed in which two squad cars were rammed before police said the brothers abandoned the wrecked Toyota and fled on foot; both were chased down and arrested shortly afterward.

Detective Hall said key fobs, several cellphones and a bank card matching items stolen from the Decatur victim’s cars were later recovered from the Springfield home where the brothers lived with their grandparents.

In sentencing Shepherd III, Judge Griffith agreed to recommend him for substance abuse treatment while incarcerated. Shepherd IV, meanwhile, remains in the custody of the Macon County Jail with bail set at $550,000, requiring him to post a bond of $55,000 to be released.

