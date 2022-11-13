Decatur catalytic converter thief gets prison and a plea deal

DECATUR — Mitchell R. Chapman, the Decatur man who made a living stealing catalytic converters, took a plea deal that saw him sentenced to three years in prison.

The deal, negotiated by defense attorney Philip Tibbs, required prosecutors to drop three additional burglary charges along with two counts of aiding and abetting in the possession of stolen property and a further charge of possession of burglary tools.

Chapman, 35, who had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Oct. 21, was also ordered to serve his sentence consecutive to a one-year prison term he received in DeWitt County Circuit Court Oct. 26 in a related plea deal where he admitted a charge of theft.

But the most crucial aspect of the deals cut for Chapman, from the prosecutors' point of view, is that he has agreed to testify in the upcoming trial of Gregory W. Hostetler.

This 46-year-old boss of a Dalton City towing company is accused of acting as the buyer of stolen catalytic converters to whom lower level thieves like Chapman sold their loot. Catalytic converters, part of a vehicle’s emissions control equipment in the exhaust system, are loaded with valuable metals that command sky-high prices.

Hostetler, who has consistently denied a charge of theft, had been arrested Feb. 25 after an undercover operation carried out by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. They allege they were able to sell catalytic converters to the Dalton City business without any proper checks being made to see whether the equipment, cut from vehicles, had been stolen.

Detective Jonathan Roseman, testifying at a preliminary hearing in April, said a search warrant executed at the business had turned up 60 catalytic converters; he added, however, that police only had direct knowledge of Hostetler being involved in “at least four or five“ illegal purchases of them.

Asked about the case and the Chapman deal, Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter said: “Yes, he got a little bit of a deal because he is willing to cooperate in the prosecution of the gentleman who is providing the money for people to commit these crimes.”

Police had said a Decatur woman, Annette M. Crockett, had acted as Chapman’s driver while he roamed Central Illinois hunting for converters to steal. She took her own plea deal Oct. 6 that saw charges of theft and possession of burglary tools dropped, and she was then sentenced to four years in prison on an unrelated charge of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deal in the street drug.

Hostetler, who is free on bail, is due back in court Nov. 21 for a hearing on pretrial motions in his case.