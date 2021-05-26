Decatur chase topped 115 mph, police say

DECATUR — A Decatur police vehicle chase touching speeds of 115 mph has led to the arrest of another member of the Mafia Insane Vice Lords street gang, according to sworn affidavits.

It’s the second arrest of a gang member in Decatur in the past month as police continue their push to get illegal guns off the streets and disrupt drug sales.

The affidavit said the 22-year-old “documented gang member” was a passenger in the sport utility vehicle which took off after watching officers tried to pull it over for a traffic infraction at 1:30 a.m. May 11.

Officers in the department’s Street Crimes unit said the vehicle was about to enter the driveway of a house they had under surveillance in the 2200 block of North Main Street, a known address for criminal activity. Police said the house had been the subject of a raid in 2020 in which “a large amount of cannabis, a handgun and ammunition” had been seized.

The affidavits, signed by Officer Scott Marquis, said the driver careened through a front yard before accelerating wildly in an effort to get away from officers in marked squad cars. “(The pursued driver) showed a complete willful and wanton disregard of the safety of Decatur residents as he proceeded to operate his (Infinity SUV) at speeds which were in excess of 115mph…” Marquis added.

Marquis said police foiled the getaway by deploying “tire deflation devices” and both driver and passenger jumped out of the vehicle in the 1300 block of North Illinois Street. “(The driver) failed to place the vehicle in park while absconding, causing the still mobile Infinity to wreck into a parked DPD squad car,” the affidavit said.

The 22-year-old passenger and the driver, aged 18, made a break for it on foot but were soon chased down and arrested.

Marquis said detectives found 24 grams of cannabis packed for illegal street sales and, retracing the chase route, picked up a stolen 9mm semi-automatic handgun with a loaded magazine that police said had been tossed out the window of the pursued vehicle.

The passenger, who police said has a 2018 Cook County conviction for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, is not known to have a job but was found with $840 in his pockets, all in $20 bills. “From officers' training and experience, they know the $20 bill to be the most commonly used denomination in street level drug sales,” Marquis said.

The passenger was booked on preliminary charges that include armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a weapon and resisting/obstructing a peace officer. The driver was booked on charges of armed violence, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated fleeing and resisting/obstructing a peace officer.

A check of Macon County Jail records Wednesday showed that both defendants are free, having posted $10,000 bond each on bail set at $100,000 each.

Octavius R. Howse, another Decatur man police say is a member of the Vice Lords, had been arrested April 24 after he was surprised by officers who said they found him sleeping in a car at 3:38 a.m. with an illegal handgun cradled in his lap.

He appeared in Macon County Circuit Court May 12 and entered not guilty pleas to charges of being an armed habitual criminal and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He remains in the custody of the jail with bail set at $100,000.

All preliminary charges are subject to review by the state attorney’s office.

