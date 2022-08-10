Decatur child rapist gets 44-year sentence

DECATUR — A Decatur sex predator whose crimes a judge said “shocks the court’s conscience” was sentenced to 44 years in prison Wednesday.

Child rapist Jesus Z. Domini, 29, had appeared in Macon County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to two counts of the predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and a charge of criminal sexual assault. The sentence must be served at 85%.

Prosecutors said Domini preyed on two female victims, both aged around 11. One girl had told police she had been repeatedly raped and forced to perform sex acts over a period of eight months.

Special Prosecutor Kate Kurtz told the court that Domini had targeted one girl before being thrown out of her home and then finding a new victim whose case came to light in the summer of 2021. Kurtz said Domini sought out single women he could form a romantic attachment with so he could gain access to their children.

“Because this defendant preys on single women who have daughters of the age he is attracted to,” said Kurtz. “This is what he has done over and over again.”

She had asked the court for a sentence of 60 years and said Domini was just the kind of defendant the legislature had in mind when it greatly expanded the sentencing range for this type of crime.

One child victim, who said Domini would make her refer to him as “master” while he called her “babe” and “dog” and slapped her and pulled her hair during sexual assaults, wrote a letter to the court describing her psychological trauma.

“I wish I could forget this,” she wrote. “But I feel like he will always be with me in my head.”

Domini read a statement apologizing for what he had done while admitting that “no amount of regret or apologies can take away the harm my actions have caused.”

He said as a child growing up in Mexico he had been forced into child prostitution at the age of 12 “for money and drugs” and had been left mentally damaged as a result.

The defendant begged the court for a sentence that would allow him to get treatment and yet be able to get out in time before all his family died of old age.

His defense attorney, Caleb Brown, had asked for a 25 year sentence. He said that while nothing could mitigate what his client had done, he was redeemable. “...A 25 year sentence in the Department of Corrections with the recommendation he get sex offender treatment is sufficient time for Jesus Domini… to make significant and meaningful change…” added Brown.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler said he noted the mitigation on Domini’s behalf, his admission of guilt and previously clean felony record. But in passing sentence he said the court must acknowledge, and punish, terrible crimes committed against children.

The judge did agree to recommend that Domini receives treatment for his pedophilia addiction while incarcerated.