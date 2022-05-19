Decatur children see woman murdered in front of them, police report

DECATUR — Harrowing police reports describe how children aged under 10 watched as Darius R. Coffie shot to death his girlfriend Shyann Foster — a Decatur woman four months pregnant with what prosecutors believe was her killer’s baby.

As the 25-year-old Foster collapsed and died on the night of May 9 in her home in the 1300 block of North Walnut Grove, one of the terrified children was described as fleeing to their room.

Later, when Decatur police patrol officers arrived after reports of multiple shots fired, they found the child present along with two other children, the youngest aged less than 5.

Describing the moments leading up to the shooting, the affidavit paraphrases one child as saying: “Ladarius showed up… Shyann told him to leave… Ladarius Coffie brandished a firearm and started shooting at Shyann.” Ladarius, the affidavit said, is the name the children used to refer to a man they positively identified as Coffie.

“The (child) ran to their room and returned a short time later and observed ‘Ladarius’s’ phone lying on the floor by the kitchen door,” the affidavit added.

Another child is quoted as saying: “Ladarius Coffie shot (Foster.)” This child had described how, earlier, Coffie had been arguing with Foster before telling her: “‘I’m not going anywhere.’ (The child) stated Ladarius went into the kitchen and returned with a firearm and proceeded to shoot Shyann. (The child) stated after Ladarius shot Shyann, he exited the residence and left in (Shyann's) car.”

Detective Benjamin Massey, who signed the affidavit, said Coffie was not destined to get far in that vehicle. Blowing a stop sign on Main Street, Massey said Coffie collided with another vehicle and fled on foot as witnesses watched.

A separate affidavit said the morning after the murder he showed up at Decatur used car dealership M&M Motors when they opened. The owner, who said he had sold several cars to Coffie and Foster, whom he described as the suspect’s wife, let him take a car off the lot for a test drive and Coffie never came back. Police said he used the test drive car as his second getaway vehicle.

Information provided by the dealer to police later that day helped U.S. Marshals track Coffie down and he was arrested in Springfield after a short chase in which the car stolen from the dealership was wrecked.

Coffie is now held in the Macon County Jail on $10 million bond and is facing charges of three alternate murder counts in the death of Foster and three alternate murder counts in the death of her unborn child. He also is charged with theft in the taking of the vehicle from the dealership.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter told the Herald & Review Thursday that Coffie could be sentenced from 45 to 105 years if convicted on all charges.

The defendant is due to appear in Macon County Circuit Court for a preliminary hearing June 1.

