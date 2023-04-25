DECATUR — A determined burglar’s theft of pretty much anything that wasn’t nailed down at New Vision Church isn’t going to get in the way of the Decatur congregation’s mission to praise God and feed the hungry.

But Lead Pastor Aaron Warner said it will create a few logistical headaches as the church struggles to cope with the theft of some $20,000 worth of everything from sound and music equipment to computers.

Some of the computers were crucial as they held the records and information the church uses to run its twice-weekly feeding ministries that serve around 200 needy families a week.

“Operating and running that without our computers and records is going to be a bit of a challenge,” said Warner. “But we do have a backup system in place and so, hopefully, that will be able to get us through. In any case, we plan to go full force ahead with that to keep helping people.”

The burglary suspect, now arrested and held in the Macon County Jail, struck the church sanctuary at 550 N. Van Dyke St. in consecutive early morning raids on Saturday and Sunday. Warner said that made preparing for services a challenge but he said the congregation rallied around to make it happen.

This coming Sunday’s service is likely to be a steeper test, however, as New Vision has invited other churches as guests and it’s now scrambling to pull sufficient sound and music equipment together to keep things on track.

“I am hoping we can get enough sound and things organized so that will work out for us,” said Warner, who had two of his personal electric guitars stolen that he valued, collectively, at $5,000.

Sworn affidavits from Decatur police list items stolen from the church Saturday as at least three guitars, four televisions, an Apple iPad, various other pieces of music equipment, two wedding dresses (kept on hand for those in need of one), two computers from the church “kids area”, a label maker for kids’ name tags and a laptop computer.

When the 28-year-old burglar returned at 2:30 a.m. Sunday and smashed his way back inside with a brick, the affidavits said he helped himself to two more computers, two computer monitors, two sets of headphones and two microphones. The suspect also disabled the church security camera system before hauling the loot away in a suitcase he had stolen from the church food pantry.

But Officer Cody Rose, who signed the affidavit, said the burglar’s undoing was hauling the stolen items off right in front of security cameras monitoring the drive-through lanes of a nearby business.

“The drive through camera captured a very good video of (the burglar),” said Rose. “Based on that video, DPD officers identified the male…(he) was taken into custody Saturday at 5:22 p.m.”

The suspect has been booked on two preliminary charges of burglary to a place of worship and a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Rose said he was found with a rock of crack cocaine in his pocket.

A check of Macon County Jail records Tuesday showed the suspect remained in custody with bail set at $40,000, requiring him to post a bond of $4,000 to be freed.

All preliminary criminal charges are subject to review by the office of the state’s attorney.

Asked if being victimized by such a brazen criminal had shaken his faith in his fellow man, Warner — who praised the fast work of the police — said it had not. The pastor said he had been told by police that the thefts were linked to drug use and he said the craving for drugs was a demon that gave its victims no mercy.

“It just goes to show there are people that are struggling and addiction does some terrible things,” he added. “Maybe in some way this incident will bring an end to this man’s addiction and help him get free from it.”

The pastor isn’t sure yet how much of the stolen church property will be recovered, and hopes insurance will eventually replace the rest. His guitars, however, are listed as personal property and not covered under the church’s policy.

In the meantime, New Vision is appealing for help and there is a link on its web page — newvisionchurch.online — where well-wishers can make contributions. The church is also putting its faith in enhanced security measures and more sophisticated monitoring systems to protect its building.

2023 mugshots from the Herald & Review Lourash Hirstein Phillip Gehrken Joseph A. Williams Jetrevius O. Jarrett Edwards King-Woods