Decatur City Council approves agreement for preliminary work on new Fire Station 7

DECATUR —The last of three new fire stations is one step closer to reality after the Decatur City Council approved a professional services agreement for design, bidding and construction oversight Monday evening.
The council approved a $254,422 bid from Virginia-based Dewberry Architects, Inc. for the work on the new Fire Station 7, which will serve the southeast side of the city.
The current station house is based on the southwest corner of Decatur Airport and is shared by the Decatur Park District, which runs their own fire operations for the airport out of the facility.
But, the city has determined that the facility does not suit its future needs, both from a space and location perspective.
The new fire house will be located on Chestnut Avenue just south of U.S. 36, which is south of the railroad tracks and close to areas that have grown in population.
“It is very strategically being located there because of the railroad tracks that run parallel to Route 36,” said assistant city manager Jon Kindseth. “So we wanted to be south of the railroad tracks intentionally because really a lot of the city's new growth has been taking place in that southeast corner of the city.”
The project is one portion of a larger $8.6 million project to build three new stations and renovate four existing facilities. Funding comes from bonds, which will be paid back to the cost of about $600,000 a year for the next 20 years.
A new, $2.7 million Fire Station 5 opened on West Mound Road in 2020. A new Fire Station 3 is currently under construction in Fairview Plaza.
In other news, the council approved a lease agreement with Thinkwell Makerspace Industries, LLC. for unused space on the second floor of the Decatur Public Library.
The company will first use the space to run a summer camp for entrepreneurs and people interested in starting business ventures. The $250-per-month lease starts May 1.
According to Makerspace.com a makerspace, also called a hackerspace, is “a collaborative work space inside a school, library or separate public/private facility for making, learning, exploring and sharing that uses high-tech to no-tech tools.”
City officials described it as a low-risk, high-reward venture that utilizes a currently-unused space and could help residents ‘retool’ their skills amid the pandemic.
