Decatur City Council approves agreement for preliminary work on new Fire Station 7

DECATUR —The last of three new fire stations is one step closer to reality after the Decatur City Council approved a professional services agreement for design, bidding and construction oversight Monday evening.

The council approved a $254,422 bid from Virginia-based Dewberry Architects, Inc. for the work on the new Fire Station 7, which will serve the southeast side of the city.

The current station house is based on the southwest corner of Decatur Airport and is shared by the Decatur Park District, which runs their own fire operations for the airport out of the facility.

But, the city has determined that the facility does not suit its future needs, both from a space and location perspective.

The new fire house will be located on Chestnut Avenue just south of U.S. 36, which is south of the railroad tracks and close to areas that have grown in population.

“It is very strategically being located there because of the railroad tracks that run parallel to Route 36,” said assistant city manager Jon Kindseth. “So we wanted to be south of the railroad tracks intentionally because really a lot of the city's new growth has been taking place in that southeast corner of the city.”