Decatur City Council approves lease for 60 license plate reader cameras in effort to combat crime

They said that if a vehicle associated with a crime in Decatur is picked up on a Flock camera elsewhere around the country, Decatur police will get an alert, for instance.

The city's information technology chief Jim Edwards and Police Chief Jim Getz concurred with Wrighton's assessment.

"I need something that works, something that's going to solve crime and something that is really easy for my guys to use," Getz said. "This is a one, one-stop shop, we don't manage any of it, we don't store any of the information that's gained from it. All we do is use it, and that's exactly what I wanted."

However, Matthew Beck, owner of Decatur-based Beck Tech, said the insinuation that his company could not meet the parameters of what the city was looking for as "totally false."

"It's not our first rodeo, guys," Beck told council members. "Don't be scared going to bid. It just gives you a better price. It's what it does ... We can supply anything and everything they spoke of."

Some on the council appeared to briefly give the idea consideration, with Councilman Chuck Kuhle motioning to table the contract with Flock with the idea that a request for proposals be put out.