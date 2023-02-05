DECATUR — Brandon L. Buchen, the Decatur catalytic converter thief who honestly told a passer-by what he was doing after she threatened to set her dog on him, has been sentenced to 24 months of probation.

Buchen, 21, was arrested the night of Dec. 26 after he had been busy trying to slice off the converters — an expensive part of vehicles’ exhaust systems — on the lot of Affordable Auto Repair, 805 N. Main St.

A sworn affidavit from the Decatur Police Department said when the 45-year-old female passer-by made her dog threat, Buchen walked up to her and said: “We are in the process of cutting a catalytic converter.”

He actually had been cutting several, according to the 36-year-old business owner, who told police he had found more than one damaged vehicle on the lot.

Buchen had been pleading not guilty but changed his mind and took a plea deal that saw him admit to a single charge of attempted theft when he appeared in Macon County Circuit Court Jan. 13.

Judge Jeffrey Geisler also ordered him to pay more than $1,400 in restitution on a monthly installment plan. He further ordered Buchen to undergo a drug abuse evaluation within 60 days and to complete any recommended treatment.

His alleged partner in the crime, Timothy J. Carr, 35, who was arrested the same night, faces charges of theft, criminal damage and possession of burglary tools; he has yet to enter a formal plea. Carr is due in court for a preliminary hearing Wednesday and is free on bail.

