 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Decatur council honors Chris Oberheim

  • 0
Oberheim honored

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz hugs Chris Oberheim's mother, Mary Ann, as his brother, Joe, who is a Decatur police officer, looks on. Family members were on hand for Tuesday's Decatur City Council meeting during which a proclamation was presented honoring Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native and Champaign police officer, who was killed in May while responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Champaign apartment building. 

 BRENDEN MOORE, Lee Enterprises
{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — The Decatur native who was killed in a police shootout in Champaign was honored Tuesday by the Decatur City Council. 

Decatur Police Chief Jim Getz read and Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe signed a proclamation honoring Champaign officer Chris Oberheim.

Oberheim, 44, a father of four, started his career with the Decatur Police Department in 2000 and joined the Champaign Police Department in 2008. He received two medals of valor.

Oberheim was fatally shot May 19 after responding to a domestic disturbance at a Champaign apartment complex.  

His funeral brought law enforcement from throughout the country. 

The Champaign City Council in June approved dedicating a street in honor of Oberheim.

U.S. Reps. Rodney David, R-Taylorville, and Mary Miller, R-Oakton, also honored Oberheim on the floor of Congress.

People are also reading…

FULL COVERAGE: Central Illinois mourns fallen police officer Chris Oberheim

Champaign Police Officer Chris Oberheim, a Decatur native, was shot to death May 19 while responding to a domestic disturbance call. See full coverage of tributes to Oberheim's life and service. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News